'Tata is shouting at us tonight': Mzansi schooled by Ramaphosa for flouting lockdown rules

President Cyril Ramaphosa spent the first part of his address to the country on Sunday chiding citizens for not abiding by lockdown regulations.

Ramaphosa said many people are not wearing masks in packed, public spaces, are having social functions and are allowing more than 50 people at funerals and the “after tears" ceremonies.

He also said that regulations on wearing masks would be strengthened.

SA has 276,242 positive cases and 4,079 deaths.

On Twitter, the schooling was felt.