'Tata is shouting at us tonight': Mzansi schooled by Ramaphosa for flouting lockdown rules
President Cyril Ramaphosa spent the first part of his address to the country on Sunday chiding citizens for not abiding by lockdown regulations.
Ramaphosa said many people are not wearing masks in packed, public spaces, are having social functions and are allowing more than 50 people at funerals and the “after tears" ceremonies.
He also said that regulations on wearing masks would be strengthened.
SA has 276,242 positive cases and 4,079 deaths.
On Twitter, the schooling was felt.
I feel like the sign language interpreter is doing an excellent job of displaying the President’s disgust at us all rn 😔 🙈#cyrilramaphosa #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/KvDc40d3Bu— Aisha R Pandor (@aishapandor) July 12, 2020
So the breadwinner actually called this meeting to shout at us for misbehaving. #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/AVUEcTKNr8— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) July 12, 2020
There are others who ignore the regulations👀, goodbye Alcohol 😟😟#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/Uv72l9AGoT— King_Cari (@Caritjies1) July 12, 2020
#cyrilramaphosa my family and self are going back to Level 5 ......... yall can have our graves.... for free..., thina asizi.......anyone joining my family??? pic.twitter.com/vzr9U5L6Si— MissLoverLover (@MissQabs) July 12, 2020