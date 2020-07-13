South Africa

10 rules for Johannesburg's city parks in lockdown - and some remain closed

13 July 2020 - 15:00 By TimesLIVE
The Johannesburg Botanical Gardens in Emmarentia will reopen at the beginning of August.
Image: ALON SKUY

Johannesburgers can visit local parks near them from Wednesday but reserves including the botanical gardens will open only in August - and a 3m rule has been introduced for social distancing.

After President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Sunday night, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo said it would ensure that parks are opened by midweek, “to allow residents to keep fit and healthy by exercising in proximity to their homes”.

Nature reserves, including The Wilds, Kloofendal and Klipriversberg nature reserves and the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens will open from August 1. This is to allow for a phased-in approach because of limited resources, said city parks.

The city has 10 mandatory requirements for park visitors:

  • Wear a mask in public spaces at all times.
  • Practise social distancing of a minimum of 3m.
  • Events or gatherings are restricted.
  • Ensure that hands are washed and sanitised before entering a city parks facility.
  • Exercise only with persons within your household, which is limited to a maximum of five people in a group.
  • Refrain from using the ablution facilities and the playgrounds.
  • Remind children that the use of the gym and play equipment is restricted.
  • Take all disposables home, including empty bottles and paper cups.
  • Leave all valuables at home to avoid opportunistic crime.
  • Abide by the existing public open spaces bylaws.

Margaret Arnolds, the MMC for community development in Joburg, welcomed the announcement by Ramaphosa. Arnolds, however, cautioned residents that the onus to prevent the spread of the virus remained in the hands of every park user.

“Common sense must prevail. If you are feeling unwell, self-isolating or if there are too many park users, then protect your loved ones by staying safely at home,” she urged.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo said it had also been affected by Covid-19 infections which resulted in various depots being temporarily closed to enable operational and security staff to self-isolate.

“This delayed opening of conservation areas and nature reserves is due to scarce resources and the need for employees to be issued with proper personnel protection.”

Park users are also urged to carry their own sanitiser.

Arnolds appealed to residents for compliance and support, saying, “The presidency has heard your call to open up parks, particularly to residents who do not have access to space to exercise. The responsibility therefore to exercise with caution, lies in the hands of every individual.”

