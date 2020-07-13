10 rules for Johannesburg's city parks in lockdown - and some remain closed

Johannesburgers can visit local parks near them from Wednesday but reserves including the botanical gardens will open only in August - and a 3m rule has been introduced for social distancing.

After President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Sunday night, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo said it would ensure that parks are opened by midweek, “to allow residents to keep fit and healthy by exercising in proximity to their homes”.

Nature reserves, including The Wilds, Kloofendal and Klipriversberg nature reserves and the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens will open from August 1. This is to allow for a phased-in approach because of limited resources, said city parks.

The city has 10 mandatory requirements for park visitors:

Wear a mask in public spaces at all times.

Practise social distancing of a minimum of 3m.

Events or gatherings are restricted.

Ensure that hands are washed and sanitised before entering a city parks facility.

Exercise only with persons within your household, which is limited to a maximum of five people in a group.

Refrain from using the ablution facilities and the playgrounds.

Remind children that the use of the gym and play equipment is restricted.

Take all disposables home, including empty bottles and paper cups.

Leave all valuables at home to avoid opportunistic crime.

Abide by the existing public open spaces bylaws.

Margaret Arnolds, the MMC for community development in Joburg, welcomed the announcement by Ramaphosa. Arnolds, however, cautioned residents that the onus to prevent the spread of the virus remained in the hands of every park user.