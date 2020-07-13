100,000 cases of Covid-19 in Gauteng as SA infections rise to 287,796

"The sudden increase in a short space of time is what really jacked the system in Gauteng."

Figures from the ministry show that on June 1, Gauteng had 4,231 confirmed cases of Covid-19. By the middle of the month, on June 15, this had nearly tripled to 12,193 cases. By July 1, this had climbed to 45,944 confirmed infections. And in less than two weeks, the 100,000 mark was hit.

Mkhize said the increase in the number of cases, not just in Gauteng but across SA, called for South Africans who weren't taking the virus seriously to start doing so.

"If anyone doubted the aggressiveness of the pandemic, we should be aware that it's time to really wake up and take notice," he said.

"It's spread all over the country. The numbers are growing every day and the hospitals are admitting patients each hour. Some of our loved ones don't even make it to the hospital.

"As it turns out now, many of us have friends, relatives ... who are already affected by this pandemic.

"It is a new, painful reality that we can only curb these viral infections if we as citizens behave. It's a choice we have to make as South Africans - for the sake of our own nation, our own friends, our own selves.

"It is important to indicate that we need everyone to begin to take responsibility and to change behaviour."