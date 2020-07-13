'As strong as a rock': Nelson Mandela's words remembered at the passing of Zindzi

Zindzi Mandela will be remembered as many things, a fearless fighter, a sensitive soul and a heroine.

Zindziswa “Zindzi” Nobutho Mandela died on July 13, in a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 59.

The youngest daughter of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela, she was raised in Soweto and educated in SA and Swaziland. She was South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark since 2015 and had been designated to become South Africa’s head of mission in Monrovia, Liberia.

The world first took note of the Mandelas' daughter in 1985 when she read her father’s refusal speech to then prime minister PW Botha, who had offered to release Mandela if he denounced the violence perpetrated by the ANC against the apartheid government. Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesperson Luzuko Koti said when thinking back on her life, the foundation was reminded of that summer’s day in Jabulani Stadium, Soweto.

The foundation also recalled “her own courageous work in underground structures”.

“We will also remember her as a special soul,” Koti said.

Born on December 23 1960 in Soweto, she was just 18 months old when her father was imprisoned and sentenced to life in prison at Robben Island after the conclusion of the Rivonia Trial in 1964. She lived with her mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who in 1977 was banned by the apartheid government to Brandfort in the Free State for eight years. Zindzi was sent to Swaziland, where she finally finished her secondary education, before returning to SA where she completed a BA law degree at the University of Cape Town in 1985.

Relying only on pictures of her father her mother would show her, Zindzi often spoke about growing up without a father, describing him as “mythical”.

In a 2008 interview with Al Jazeera, she recalled meeting him for the first time when she visited him in prison with her mother. “I was 15 when I went, I was nervous, I was aware he was someone important. Every time people heard this is Mandela’s daughter there was some kind of reaction, either negative or people would be afraid or emotional. He was very mythical to me, I couldn’t relate to him as a father. I was very emotional. It was a very strange first meeting,” she said.

The Mandela family are yet to release details of her death but Zindzi’s passing comes on the same day in 1969 that Nelson Mandela’s eldest son, Madiba Thembekile, died in a car accident. Her passing also comes just days before the world celebrates Nelson Mandela’s birth date on July 18.

According to Koti, Mandela’s personal archives boast about Zindzi's strength and the bond the two shared.

In a 1969 letter from prison from Mandela, he wrote that Zindzi’s heart was sore because he was not at home and she asked when he would return. In a second letter to Zindzi in 1987, Mandela told her that he had heard from an acquaintance that she was as strong as a rock.

“That is just the kind of remark a father would like to hear about his beloved child. I literally swelled with pride and satisfaction,” he wrote about Zindzi.

“That remark reached me at the right time, shortly after you had just gone through a rather harrowing experience. Tons and tons of love darling, and a million kisses,” the letter read.