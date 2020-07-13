Container ship 'stuck at anchor' in stormy seas off Cape Town

Cape Town port authorities are monitoring a 263m container vessel stuck at anchor in Table Bay in stormy seas on Monday.

Global shipping operator Maersk confirmed that the JPO Libra was “currently stuck at anchor” relatively close inshore, in the vicinity of Sunset Beach.

However, according to Maersk spokesperson Kerry Rosser, the vessel was not in danger and not dragging anchor.

“The anchor can come up, but it has another anchor chain stuck around it,” she said.

“We are looking at getting a tug or launch boat to help. Right now the vessel has told us they are happy to hold their position.”

She said Maersk was in constant communication with the vessel and had contingency plans in place should the situation worsen.