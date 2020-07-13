Cop, soldier and lawyer among 41 arrested for church shooting

A police officer, a member of the defence force and a lawyer are among 41 people arrested for a fatal hostage drama at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Five people were left dead during the hostage and shooting situation at the church in Zuurbekom, west of Johannesburg.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the group made a brief appearance in the Westonaria magistrate's court on Monday.

“Two of the suspects were injured during the crossfire between the alleged assailants and the church’s security officials. They are currently hospitalised and will appear in court as soon as they are released from hospital,” she said.

All the suspects are charged with murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property, said Mjonondwana.