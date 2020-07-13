COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'I won't commend you on the booze ban, we warned you': Malema to Ramaphosa

July 13 2020 - 10:04

About that booze ban: Massive outpouring of support & anger

The immediate reinforcement of the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol has been met with mixed reactions since its announcement on Sunday night.

In his address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ban was aimed at reducing the volume of alcohol-related trauma and injured patients so hospitals would have more beds open to treat Covid-19 patients.

Ramaphosa said since the sale and distribution of alcohol was reintroduced in June, hospitals have seen a spike in admissions in their trauma and emergency wards.