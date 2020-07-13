COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'I won't commend you on the booze ban, we warned you': Malema to Ramaphosa
“The surge in infections ... has now arrived. The storm is upon us. More than a quarter of a million South Africans have been infected by the coronavirus, and we know many more infections have gone undetected,” President Ramaphosa said.
July 13 2020 - 10:04
About that booze ban: Massive outpouring of support & anger
The immediate reinforcement of the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol has been met with mixed reactions since its announcement on Sunday night.
In his address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ban was aimed at reducing the volume of alcohol-related trauma and injured patients so hospitals would have more beds open to treat Covid-19 patients.
Ramaphosa said since the sale and distribution of alcohol was reintroduced in June, hospitals have seen a spike in admissions in their trauma and emergency wards.
July 13 2020 - 09:44
Job losses, family visits and closing schools – political parties react to Ramaphosa’s speech
There have been mixed reactions following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Sunday evening.
Ramaphosa announced that the sale of alcohol would be banned “with immediate effect”, a curfew would be implemented again and harsher lockdown law enforcement would take place
Ramaphosa said the ban on the sale alcohol was to ensure hospital beds were not taken up “by those who come in resulting from alcohol-induced trauma or injuries”.
July 13 2020 - 09:41
Abdul Khoza tests positive for Covid-19: There's nothing to fear
Isibaya actor Abdul Khoza has revealed he is currently in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.
The actor took to his Instagram to share the news, but added that he was feeling okay and only experiencing mild symptoms.
"I tested positive for Covid-19, but I'm already quarantining at home and taking all my medication. So far I feel fine and have only experienced mild symptoms," he said.
July 13 2020 - 09:26
Nigeria gets medical equipment from ECOWAS to fight virus
West African regional grouping ECOWAS said on Saturday it had donated medical equipment to Nigeria to assist in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
"The ECOWAS Commission, through the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) has handed over essential medical equipment to the government of Nigeria as part of the regional response strategy to the Covid-19 pandemic," the 15-member bloc said in a statement.
July 13 2020 - 09:25
Japan, US discussing jump in coronavirus cases at US military bases
Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus cases at US military bases in Okinawa prefecture, a government spokesman said on Monday, after 62 new cases were confirmed at three bases.
Okinawa prefecture said 39 people at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, 22 people in Camp Hansen and 1 person in Camp Kinser had tested positive for Covid-19 between July 7 thorugh 12.
July 13 2020 - 08:40
Alcohol industry queries ban chosen over plan to curb problem drinking
The government's ban on the sale of alcohol during the lockdown was reinstated without warning on Sunday night, and without considering the industry's attempts to address behavioural changes around problem drinking.
This is the reaction from the SA alcohol industry, including the National Liquor Traders Council, SA Liquor Brand owners Association, the Beer Association of SA, Vinpro, the Liquor Traders Association of SA and manufacturers.
The industry said it has continuously engaged with government over the past month to ensure compliance with the limited trading days and hours imposed when the initial ban was modified, as well as adherence to the safety protocols in formal retail and taverns.
July 13 2020 - 07:40
Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws
At about 9pm on Sunday night, more than a dozen new pieces of legislation were thrust upon SA.
They cover everything from alcohol, cigarettes and wearing a mask to when you can leave your home.
The laws, gazetted by cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, take effect immediately.
July 13 2020 - 07:38
Absentee rates up to 40% as Covid-19 fears keep pupils at home
A spike in Covid-19 infections at schools and parents’ reluctance to send their children back to class has forced many pupils to stay away.
A teacher and a principal group said many schools had absentee rates of between 30% and 40%.
July 13 2020 - 07:21
'I won't commend you on banning alcohol, because we warned you': Julius Malema
Chief please close schools, I'm asking you nicely @CyrilRamaphosa. I won't congratulate you on alcohol because I warned you, but you choose to listen to white capital & look now. Anyway, they deserve you as their President because they voted for you. Comprador, think of our kids.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 12, 2020
July 13 2020 - 7:00
Fynbos expert edited scientific paper in hospital before dying of Covid-19
Well-known Cape Town horticulturist and conservationist Anthony Hitchcock died in hospital on Tuesday of Covid-19 complications while undergoing treatment for cancer.
The 60-year-old Hitchcock was the nursery and threatened species programme manager at the SA National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI). He was a dedicated and highly regarded fynbos expert who led various plant restoration projects in the Western Cape, and was reportedly still editing a scientific paper while in hospital.
July 13 2020 - 6:00
WATCH | 4-year-old's frustrations about Covid-19 lockdown go viral
4- year-old Blake McLean's pandemic meltdown is the most relatable thing on social media right now
4- year-old Blake McLean's pandemic meltdown is the most relatable thing on social media right now
July 13 2020 - 6:00
Dis-Chem halts drive-through Covid-19 testing sites in Gauteng: what you need to know
Pharmaceutical retailer Dis-Chem has closed down its drive-through Covid-19 testing sites due to backlogs and an unanticipated increase in the infection rate in Gauteng.
Dis-Chem launched the drive-through Covid-19 testing sites in Gauteng in April, with each test costing R850.
In June, the pharmaceutical retailer announced that it would be offering free tests to all unemployed South Africans and those with a job but without medical aid.
'Foreseeable future'
According to Dis-Chem, it was closing its testing facilities for the “foreseeable future” as the results have severely affected the capacity of laboratories.
July 13 2020 - 6:00
An organisation claiming to represent thousands of businesses has called on the government to call off the lockdown
An organisation claiming to represent thousands of businesses has called on the government to call off the lockdown, which it says has left many with no means of putting food on the table.
The group “End Lockdown SA” made the call on Sunday in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of his executive, among others. They argued that the lockdown has impacted negatively on their ability to make an income since it was imposed nearly 110 days ago.
July 13 2020 - 5:30
'No, Gauteng has not run out of oxygen,' says provincial health department
The Gauteng health department has denied claims the province has run out of oxygen amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.
July 13 2020 - 5:00
Employees can check payment status on UIF Covid-19 portal, but it has flaws
Employees who have not received payouts from the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters), which is the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Covid-19 fund, since the beginning of lockdown, have no way of finding out what could be outstanding or delaying their payouts.
UPDATE: A total of 45 821 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Regrettably, we report 108 more #COVID19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 4079. The number of recoveries is 138 874 (48,8% recovery rate) Thank you to all the healthcare workers