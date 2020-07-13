Eastern Cape judge Patrick Jaji dies of Covid-19 complications

“The judges and staff of the Eastern Cape division were shocked to learn of the sudden and untimely death of judge Jaji. He had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been subsequently hospitalised,” the judiciary said in a statement.

Judge president Selby Mbenenge expressed his condolences to Jaji's family, colleagues and friends.

“The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have now reached the doorstep of the judiciary in a very real and saddening way,” he said. “Jaji was a dedicated bastion of the constitution and rule of law. His untimely death robs us of the opportunity to experience his future contribution to the judiciary.”

Jaji had been a high court judge since November 2017. Prior to his elevation to the bench, he served as an attorney from 1996 to 2010.