South Africa

Eastern Cape judge Patrick Jaji dies of Covid-19 complications

13 July 2020 - 15:07 By Naledi Shange
Eastern Cape High Court judge Patrick Jaji has died.
Image: Screengrab / Judges Matter

Eastern Cape judge Patrick Jaji has died of Covid-19 related complications, the judiciary announced on Monday.

Jaji died on Sunday.

“The judges and staff of the Eastern Cape division were shocked to learn of the sudden and untimely death of judge Jaji. He had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been subsequently hospitalised,” the judiciary said in a statement.

Judge president Selby Mbenenge expressed his condolences to Jaji's family, colleagues and friends.  

“The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have now reached the doorstep of the judiciary in a very real and saddening way,” he said. “Jaji was a dedicated bastion of the constitution and rule of law. His untimely death robs us of the opportunity to experience his future contribution to the judiciary.” 

Jaji had been a high court judge since November 2017. Prior to his elevation to the bench, he served as an attorney from 1996 to 2010.

