Fynbos expert edited scientific paper in hospital before dying of Covid-19

Well-known Cape Town horticulturist and conservationist Anthony Hitchcock died in hospital on Tuesday of Covid-19 complications while undergoing treatment for cancer.

The 60-year-old Hitchcock was the nursery and threatened species programme manager at the SA National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI). He was a dedicated and highly regarded fynbos expert who led various plant restoration projects in the Western Cape, and was reportedly still editing a scientific paper while in hospital.

He was also actively involved in environmental education via various non-profit organisations, among them Fynbos Life and the Kenilworth Racecourse Conservation Area.

Hitchcock was credited with helping to revive an iconic fynbos species, Erica verticillata, which at one stage was listed as extinct in the wild.