KZN hotels to get cash injection for providing quarantine sites

Several hotels in KwaZulu-Natal are set to get financial relief from the department of health for their properties being used as official Covid-19 quarantine sites.

In a statement on Sunday, Tourism KZN said these hotels had displayed “a spirit of humanity” in offering the use of their spaces.

“There will be financial relief in the form of cheques from the department of health for operators of several Durban hotels who have displayed a spirit of humanity in allowing their establishments to be used as official quarantine sites," it said.

Among these are the Umhlanga Sands and Cabana Beach resorts in Umhlanga, as well as the Palace All-Suite, the Royal Hotel, Coastlands on Dr Pixley Kaseme Street, the Mackaya Bella Guesthouse, the Onomo Hotel and the Wentworth Hotel in Durban.

The Tourism KZN board said the province’s tourism market, which took a hit because of Covid-19, was on the road to recovery.