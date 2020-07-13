South Africa

Restaurant association seeks legal advice on action to take regarding curfew and liquor restrictions

13 July 2020 - 11:04 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
An association representing sit-down restaurants says it seeking legal advice on what action to take regarding the curfew reintroduced and the ban on liquor sales.
Image: 123RF/STAS WALENGA

The Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) says it is seeking legal advice on what action to take against government on restrictions of liquor licences and the curfew regulations.

“We are seeking council today [Monday] with our attorney and advocates Mooney Ford to see what claim we have against government for damages on non-performance and restrictions of our liquor licences and the regulations regarding the substantiation on the curfew and how we can leverage this angle to put pressure on government,” said the association's Wendy Alberts.

This comes after president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening announced the ban on the sale of alcohol “with immediate effect”.

Ramaphosa also announced the reintroduction of a 9pm-4am curfew.

The association had asked government to allow alcohol to be sold and consumed on restaurant premises.

“My client implores the [council] to [allow] 70% capacity within a restaurant and to allow the sale and consumption of alcohol on premises as this will provide a reprieve to the industry as a whole.

“Furthermore, it will allow restaurants to pay their suppliers, landlords and staff, which will stimulate economic growth,” read a letter written by lawyers representing the association.

