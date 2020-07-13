Sudden alcohol ban could be dangerous, warn addiction experts

The renewed alcohol ban may reduce the flow of trauma patients to hospitals during the Covid-19 peak, but its abrupt withdrawal is not necessarily good news for alcoholics.

An abrupt withdrawal of alcohol could result in a loss of consciousness or seizures for those who are addicted to it, said Taku Mhonyera, head of addiction treatment and a counsellor at Crossroads Recovery Centre in Johannesburg on Monday.

“Those who are properly into alcohol addiction can get withdrawals, which can be quite dangerous. You can end up having seizures and other medical problems. They might try to figure out what other drug can be a substitute,” said Mhonyera.

“People will be resourceful and make their own alcohol, but that’s dangerous because most don’t know what they are doing and could poison themselves.

“The black market is now open, from the point in time when normal avenues are shut off. You see people buying booze for more money than before. When consumers are desperate, the black market will thrive.”