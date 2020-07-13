South Africa

Two more teens arrested for Philippi East massacre

13 July 2020 - 16:13 By Aron Hyman
Two more teens were arrested on Friday night in connection with the murders of five people in a house in Philippi East two weeks ago.
Two more teens were arrested on Friday night in connection with the murders of five people in a house in Philippi East two weeks ago.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Cape Town police arrested two more teenagers in connection with the June 30 massacre in Philippi East in which five people were killed in a house.

The arrests of two 19-year-olds on Friday evening brings to five the number of suspects arrested in the investigation so far. Two teenagers were arrested in Delft last week.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novella Potelwa, the teens were arrested on murder charges by an integrated team deployed in Philippi East following the shootings.

“The team followed vital information to the Nkanini informal settlement, where they found the two suspects, both 19 years of age, hiding in a house,” said Potelwa.

Two teens arrested for Philippi East massacre of five young men

Respite may finally come for grieving family members gripped by fear after the murders of five young men in Philippi East, Cape Town, last week.
News
5 days ago

A 20-year-old suspect was also arrested in connection with the murders on Thursday.

“The first two arrests were of 18-year-old and 19-year-old suspects apprehended on Main Road in Delft on Monday July 6,” said Potelwa. “On June 30, seven suspects are alleged to have stormed a house in Block 4 in Philippi East and fired shots randomly at the occupants. Five young men died as a result.”

The police are not done searching for suspects. Potelwa said they are hot on the heels of a sixth suspect as part of the investigation.

The two 19-year-olds were expected to appear in court on Monday.

Potelwa said provincial police managers had applauded the determination of the police members who ensured the perpetrators were brought to book.

READ MORE:

‘We live in a reign of terror’: both violence, virus stalk Cape townships

In Cape Town’s townships, where Covid-19 has taken hold, the fear of the gun still reigns supreme.
News
1 week ago

Philippi man 'wearing army uniform' arrested for January murder

A 21-year-old man wanted for murder, hijacking and robbery was arrested by Cape Town police doing patrols on Tuesday morning.
News
1 month ago

'Our cries have fallen on deaf ears': church's leaders speak out after attack

The leadership of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zuurbekom — where congregants were held hostage and five people were murdered — ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  3. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  4. Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg South Africa
  5. New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban South Africa

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X