Two more teens arrested for Philippi East massacre

Cape Town police arrested two more teenagers in connection with the June 30 massacre in Philippi East in which five people were killed in a house.

The arrests of two 19-year-olds on Friday evening brings to five the number of suspects arrested in the investigation so far. Two teenagers were arrested in Delft last week.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novella Potelwa, the teens were arrested on murder charges by an integrated team deployed in Philippi East following the shootings.

“The team followed vital information to the Nkanini informal settlement, where they found the two suspects, both 19 years of age, hiding in a house,” said Potelwa.