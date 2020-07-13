Veteran 'Sunday Times' photographer Terry Shean passes away
Veteran news photographer Terry Shean has died at the age of 76 in Cape Town.
Shean retired from the Sunday Times in 2007 after an illustrious career spanning nearly four decades.
He passed away suddenly on Friday.
Former colleagues described him as a true gentleman and an “all-rounder” when it came to capturing historic moments as they unfolded in South Africa.
Former president Nelson Mandela, pioneering SA heart surgeon Chris Barnard, artist Vladimir Tretchikoff and musician David Bowie were among those whose lives he captured on film.
“Terry shot everything from the back page to hard news. He was good at coming up with a proper illustration for any story,” said Raymond Joseph, former Cape Town bureau chief. “He was very versatile but he was a gentlemen, he was extremely kind. Terry put a lot of time into mentoring young photographers.”
Sunday Times journalist Bobby Jordan described his exploits as legendary. He said Shean documented celebrities, politicians and crooks on “tranny, negative and digital flash drives” as technology changed in the photographic industry.
“It was always a pleasure working with him. He was a guy with heart, you never felt that you’ve lost sight of the human heart in the story which, as you know, is always important. He always felt deeply about whatever he was photographing,” said Jordan.
“He was always two steps ahead of me in the sense that he was busy ferreting out the story because he was so experienced and he knew which buttons to push to get a response out of somebody. He wasn’t going to leave without the photograph or getting somebody to talk.”
Jordan recalled how he was there when former president FW de Klerk was tripped up while visiting Elita Georgiades, the wife of a Greek shipping tycoon.
“We were staked out at Elita's front gate ... Terry rang the intercom and a stern security guard voice told us we were mistaken: ‘Daar is geen FW hier binne nie [FW is not here]’,” said Jordan.
“But lo and behold five minutes later, thanks to a bizarre and most fortunate switchboard mix-up, the intercom splutters back into life and none other than FW's distinctive voice is heard chatting to the security guard, asking if the coast was clear to leave via the back gate.”
Jordan said Shean waited five minutes, pressed the buzzer and informed security there was no escape for FW because he had overheard the entire conversation.
“FW should just come out with his hands up,” Terry said, because we knew he had kuiered [been with] Elita all night, while he was still married nogal! “Perhaps now would be a good time to come clean,” Terry suggested.
Two hours later De Klerk's office formally announced that he was getting divorced.
Shean’s wife, Karen, shared Joseph and Jordan’s sentiments.
“We have been married for nearly 40 years,” said Karen. “He experienced chest pains and I took him to the cardiologist on Friday. I dropped him off at 12pm and by 2.30pm he was dead. Six doctors tried to resuscitate him for an hour.
“He was getting tired, he didn’t want to be at a point where he would have to be looked after. So I am at peace with that. He looked after me very well. I just take strength from that.”
Shean is survived by Karen, his children Colleen, Kirsty, Barry and Claire, his grandchildren, sister and a brother.
“All his children adored their father,” said Karen.