Veteran 'Sunday Times' photographer Terry Shean passes away

Veteran news photographer Terry Shean has died at the age of 76 in Cape Town.

Shean retired from the Sunday Times in 2007 after an illustrious career spanning nearly four decades.

He passed away suddenly on Friday.

Former colleagues described him as a true gentleman and an “all-rounder” when it came to capturing historic moments as they unfolded in South Africa.

Former president Nelson Mandela, pioneering SA heart surgeon Chris Barnard, artist Vladimir Tretchikoff and musician David Bowie were among those whose lives he captured on film.

“Terry shot everything from the back page to hard news. He was good at coming up with a proper illustration for any story,” said Raymond Joseph, former Cape Town bureau chief. “He was very versatile but he was a gentlemen, he was extremely kind. Terry put a lot of time into mentoring young photographers.”

Sunday Times journalist Bobby Jordan described his exploits as legendary. He said Shean documented celebrities, politicians and crooks on “tranny, negative and digital flash drives” as technology changed in the photographic industry.