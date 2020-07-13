South Africa

WATCH | Cape storm hits homeless hard, closes high school and roads

13 July 2020 - 13:03 By Anthony Molyneaux

Solomon dragged his broken wet tent behind him after a brutal storm hit Cape Town in the early hours of Monday morning. 

"My bed is messed up, my tent is messed up. I don't know what I'm going to do now because I have no stuff to cover myself," said Solomon, who sleeps in a parking lot near the Good Hope Centre.

The cold front was accompanied by warnings from the SA Weather Service of gale force winds of up 100km/h along the coast between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape.

Meanwhile in Nomzamo, a high school was partially destroyed by gale force winds. 

"The pupils and staff at [Nomzamo High] school have been dismissed for safety reasons," said Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape education department spokesperson.

"There is debris lying around which could be a risk. The extent of the damages and costs are not yet known. We need to ensure the debris is removed or cordoned off securely."

MORE

WATCH | Ferocious storm blows into Cape Town

Gale force winds wreaked havoc downing trees and tearing off roofs as a major storm made landfall overnight bringing more rain and snow to the ...
News
2 hours ago

IN PICTURES | Capetonians wake up to wonderland of ocean foam as strong winds continue

Capetonians woke up to a wonderland of ocean foam at the Sea Point Promenade as a result of strong winds and high seas on Monday
News
1 hour ago

Homes demolished as storm hits Cape Town

The City of Cape Town Anti-land Invasion Unit accompanied by law enforcement demolished five shacks at a site called Xakabantu in Vrygrond, in the ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  3. Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  5. New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban South Africa

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X