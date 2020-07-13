WATCH | Ferocious storm blows into Cape Town

Gale force winds wreaked havoc, downing trees and tearing off roofs as a powerful storm made landfall overnight, bringing rain and snow to the Western Cape on Monday.

The cold front was accompanied by warnings from the SA Weather Service of gale force winds of up 100km/h along the coast between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape.

Warnings were also issued for rough seas, heavy rain and disruptive snowfalls in the mountains.