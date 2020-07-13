WATCH | Ferocious storm blows into Cape Town
Gale force winds wreaked havoc, downing trees and tearing off roofs as a powerful storm made landfall overnight, bringing rain and snow to the Western Cape on Monday.
The cold front was accompanied by warnings from the SA Weather Service of gale force winds of up 100km/h along the coast between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape.
Warnings were also issued for rough seas, heavy rain and disruptive snowfalls in the mountains.
It’s snowing sea foam in Sea Point, Cape Town @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA @SAWeatherServic @CapeTown pic.twitter.com/wPmCTg9l5t— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) July 13, 2020
“Gale to strong gale force winds blowing at 65-100km/h” are afoot, said forecaster Bransby Bulo at the weather service, “and the highest impact is on communities around Table Bay, False Bay, Hermanus, Cape Agulhas and adjacent interior areas”.
In the earlier part of the day sea conditions saw wave heights of 6m-13m along the Northern Cape and Western Cape coastline, and this was expected to spread to the Eastern Cape during the day, said Bulo.
Those in affected areas were urged to be cautious as damage to “formal and informal settlements” ensues, while trees falling over are “affecting properties and road travel”.
“Due to saturated ground from the past few days’ rainfall, further rainfall is likely to lead to flooding of roads and informal settlements, which may lead to damage of property and displacement of vulnerable communities, especially in the Winelands, Cape metropole and western Overberg,” he said.
Danger was also posed by “fast-moving streams, damaged roads and low bridges” while weather-related accidents would likely lead to disruption of traffic throughout the day.
Damage to coastal infrastructure, beach erosion and difficulties for boaters and fishers was also expected, “while medium to large vessels will be at risk as a result of dragging of anchors”.
“Due to last night’s heavy rain, flooding has occurred in informal settlements across the city. No evacuation to emergency sheltering was required,” said the city's disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.
At least 19 tree-uprooting incidents were reported by early morning, along with reports of localised flooding.
Two people are going to be very sad when they see their cars buried beneath a mountain of sea foam in Cape Town. The storm whch brought strng wave surges along the Western Cape coastline on Monday is expected to bring snow to WC, EC, and NC provinces. @TimesLIVE @SAWeatherServic pic.twitter.com/iLIKqyI0Le— Aron Hyman (@aron_hyman) July 13, 2020
“Mopping up operations are continuing this morning - disaster risk management officials are busy with assessments together with other city departments.”
She said affected residents would be provided with flood kits while the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) had been requested to provide humanitarian assistance.
Roofs were blown off homes in Manenberg, Heideveld and Lavender Hill.
In Tokai, a house was partially damaged by a falling tree, while uprooted trees damaged vehicles at Waterloo Village in Gardens.
Various roads across the city were flooded.
🌧🌊 Have a look at this beautiful mid-morning satellite image (13 July 2020). Strong low pressure just offshore with the cold front over the Western Cape resulting in gale to strong gale force winds, high to very high seas and storm surge. Stay safe. Warnings on our page. pic.twitter.com/yPOLNld5er— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 13, 2020