South Africa

Close SA schools until after the Covid-19 pandemic peak: Sadtu

14 July 2020 - 14:59 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) wants schools closed.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) on Tuesday called on the government to close schools countrywide until after the Covid-19 pandemic has reached its peak. 

The call was made following a special meeting by the union’s national executive committee to discuss the spread of the virus at schools.

The union charged that there had not been efficient teaching or learning since the phased-in reopening of schools, citing low attendance figures.

“The rate of community transmissions are impacting on schooling,” said the organisation's Mugwena Maluleke. 

“We as an organisation cannot continue to send messages of condolences to families.” 

He said the suspension of classes during the pandemic peak would afford the department of education more time to implement alternative measures to allow for teaching and learning to take place. 

“The situation is dire and impacts everyone in the community and not only schools because schools are a microcosm of the society.” 

This is a developing story.

