COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Capetonians battle gale force winds as they try to contain the spread of the virus
July 14 2020 - 07:49
Ndlozi pokes holes at private health-care, arguing that Covid-19 will reveal its discriminatory elements
As the pressure mounts in the private healthcare system, they will racially profile patients. This is in order to prioritize saving white lives.— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 14, 2020
You can jump all you want. But a private hospital will never be too full to save white patients. It will only be full for blacks!
Resistance to reveal racial profile hides the true story of Covid-19. Increasingly, we‘ll no longer hear about whites dying. It will be disease of Africans/Coloreds as all tragic things are in this country!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 14, 2020
We can deny this all we want. But it’s the case in all racist societies!
July 14 2020 - 07:49
Forget the booze ban, celebs just want to know why children are still going to school
Mona Monyane, Rami Chuene and Simphiwe Dana are among the famous faces who have called on the government to look at the dangers of sending children back to school during the Covid-19 pandemic.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that several restrictions would be put in place to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus in SA, including the reinstatement of a curfew and ban on alcohol.
While the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol has social media buzzing with opinions, several celebs said it was now time for the government to address the risk children face when returning to school.
July 14 2020 - 07:26
South Africans opt for 'get in, get out ASAP' approach to shopping
For many South Africans, shopping habits have changed over the lockdown period — and most are looking to get in, get what they need and get out.
Many have dumped the practice of bulk buying, which surged in the days leading to the lockdown and the first few days into the lockdown period. Now shoppers are looking at simply getting what they need.
This is according to a study conducted by market research company Nielsen South Africa.
“The nature of South African shopping trips has shifted during the Covid-19 lockdown from an initial focus on bulk, stock-up shopping to everyday-needs shopping, which is up a significant 10 points from pre-Covid-19 levels, both online and offline,” said the company.
July 14 2020 - 07:24
‘Give us a break,’ say many as Mkhize tries to explain booze ban
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says it’s inexcusable to clog beds with drinkers.
But South Africans are pointing to apparent double standards.