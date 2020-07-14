COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Capetonians battle gale force winds as they try to contain the spread of the virus

July 14 2020 - 07:49

Forget the booze ban, celebs just want to know why children are still going to school

Mona Monyane, Rami Chuene and Simphiwe Dana are among the famous faces who have called on the government to look at the dangers of sending children back to school during the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that several restrictions would be put in place to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus in SA, including the reinstatement of a curfew and ban on alcohol.

While the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol has social media buzzing with opinions, several celebs said it was now time for the government to address the risk children face when returning to school.