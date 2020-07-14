EFF launches online store, boot sneakers will set you back R1,500

The EFF has launched its online store where supporters can purchase the party's regalia.

Items on sale range from overalls to tracksuits and jackets. The cheapest items include EFF beanies, berets and doeks which sell for between R60 and R100.

The most expensive items are unisex boot sneakers at R1,500, a long jacket which costs R1,000 and tracksuits which retail for R950.

Treasurer general Omphile Maotwe said the online store, which was launched by young people, is meant to “push the revolution through technology”.

A statement issued by the party said the EFF merchandise store "is the first of its kind in the political arena” and is a “sophisticated and easy to use system that allows EFF members, supporters and followers to purchase EFF regalia through an online system and have the merchandise delivered right at their doorstep”.

EFF leader Julius Malema and second-in-command Floyd Shivambu have promoted the online store on social media.