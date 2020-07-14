South Africa

EFF launches online store, boot sneakers will set you back R1,500

14 July 2020 - 05:50 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The EFF is 'using technology to push the revolution' as it launches the party's online merchandise store.
The EFF is 'using technology to push the revolution' as it launches the party's online merchandise store.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Moeletsi Mabe

The EFF has launched its online store where supporters can purchase the party's regalia.

Items on sale range from overalls to tracksuits and jackets. The cheapest items include  EFF beanies, berets and doeks which sell for between R60 and R100.

The most expensive items are unisex boot sneakers at R1,500, a long jacket which costs R1,000 and tracksuits which retail for R950.

Treasurer general Omphile Maotwe said the online store, which was launched by young people, is meant to “push the revolution through technology”.

A statement issued by the party said the EFF merchandise store "is the first of its kind in the political arena” and is a “sophisticated and easy to use system that allows EFF members, supporters and followers to purchase EFF regalia through an online system and have the merchandise delivered right at their doorstep”.

EFF leader Julius Malema and second-in-command Floyd Shivambu have promoted the online store on social media.

#TracyZille outed as front for EFF-aligned local government official — Lies, he says

The “white woman”, who tweeted a series of racial posts this week, has been identified as a local government official in Limpopo.
News
3 days ago

COVID-19 WRAP | Physical distancing is imperative, but this is why planes can be 100% full

The EFF leader also wants the gorvernment to cancel the 2020 academic year.
News
1 day ago

Floyd Shivambu: 'We must use parliament to undo the injustices of the past'

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu delivered a virtual lecture on the land issue as the party approaches its seventh anniversary on July 27.
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  3. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  4. New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban South Africa
  5. Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X