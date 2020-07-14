South Africa

Female cop missing after being offered lift by man in Mpumalanga

14 July 2020 - 07:03 By Iavan Pijoos
Constable Boswabile Mildred Silowe, 26, was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening.
Constable Boswabile Mildred Silowe, 26, was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening.
Image: Saps

Mpumalanga police have launched a search for a missing police officer from Lydenburg.

Constable Boswabile Mildred Silowe, 26, was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said Silowe left her home in Boiketlo village in Bushbuckridge using public transport to make her way to Lydenburg.

When she arrived at Bushbuckridge shopping centre where she was to catch a second taxi to Lydenburg, she was apparently offered a lift by an unknown man and immediately informed her sister, Hlathi said.

“Moments later, her sister called to check up on her several times but failed to reach her. She also called Constable Silowe's roommate who confirmed that she had not arrived.

“The sister then became worried after failed attempts to trace her and immediately reported the matter to the police,” Hlathi said.

At the time of her disappearance Silowe was wearing blue jeans, a black and white T-shirt and pink sandals.

Anyone with information is urged to contact W/O Nicol Setwane on 072 906 8621. Alternatively, they can call 10111 or 08600 10111 or send an SMS to 32211 or download MYSAPSAPP to send information to the police.

MORE

Boyfriend arrested after woman's body found in shallow grave

Police made a gruesome discovery on Thursday, when they found a woman's body buried in a shallow grave in Kimberley, Northern Cape.
News
4 days ago

Murdered KZN woman Thandeka Maphumulo identified by family

The body of a KwaZulu-Natal woman discovered near the Marianhill toll plaza at the beginning of June has been identified as Thandeka Maphumulo, 26.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  3. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  4. New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban South Africa
  5. Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X