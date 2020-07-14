South Africa

Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19

14 July 2020 - 21:09 By TimesLIVE
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe. File picture.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for Covid-19.

His positive test was confirmed in a statement on behalf of cabinet on Tuesday night.

The minister's wife Nolwandle Mantashe also tested positive.

“Minister Mantashe and Mrs Mantashe are currently in isolation and the minister will continue to work from home,” read the cabinet statement.

“As we wish [the] minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery, we extend the same well wishes to the thousands of South Africans and their families who are also battling coronavirus.

“To defeat this virus, we must all continue playing our part in observing the WHO protocols of washing hands regularly, wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing.”

