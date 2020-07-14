'I don’t want to lie, the first day was difficult': 88-year-old beats Covid-19

He was tested on June 13 and was admitted to hospital two days later after his condition worsened.

“I don’t want to lie, the first day was difficult and I was confused and shocked. The coronavirus has killed a lot of people already,” Kwatsha said.

He had struggled to sleep on his first night in hospital.

“I have read and heard about the danger of the virus, but I accepted that I had it and I told myself that my body was not going to be a carrier for it. I would do everything to make sure that I beat it,” Kwatsha, a diabetic who also suffers from hypertension, said.

He said the virus came to “shake the world” and was a reminder for people to look after themselves.

“I want to be an inspiration to many. Yes, this virus is deadly but can be overcome.

“I spent only a week in hospital before I was discharged to finish my quarantine time at home. I am now back on my feet.

“I want to tell the world that Covid-19 is real but if it’s not your time yet to die, the coronavirus won’t kill you,” Kwatsha said.

He urged people to respect the lockdown regulations and adhere to the precautionary measures to combat the virus.

“With God, everything is possible. If you put your faith in him and drink the remedies that help boost the immune system, you will survive this virus.”