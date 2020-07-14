South Africa

IPHC Church shooting: Family briefing postponed

14 July 2020 - 08:54 By TimesLIVE
The International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC).
Image: Thulani Mbele

A scheduled briefing by the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) on Tuesday has been postponed indefinitely.

The Modise family had intended to discuss the hostage situation that left five people dead at the weekend.

The church has been divided since the death of its leader Glayton Modise in 2016.

In a statement issued by a public relations firm, the church said: “We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances the media briefing held by the Modise family has been cancelled this morning, 14 July 2020. Please note that we will inform you of a new date for the media briefing soonest. Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

On Saturday, five people were killed when gunmen stormed the church premises in Zuurbekom, west of Johannesburg. Police said “four men were found shot and burnt to death in a car while a fifth man — a security guard — was also fatally shot in his car while he was apparently attending to this complaint.”

By the time calm was restored, 41 people — among them a police officer, soldier and lawyer — had been arrested by police on scene.

The group made a brief appearance in the Westonaria magistrate's court on Monday.

