It takes only 20 minutes to risk infection in a fully loaded taxi - even with a face mask

An expert has warned that commuters spending more than 20 minutes in a fully loaded taxi, without proper ventilation, are at risk of being infected with Covid-19 even if they wear a face mask.

In fact, if you spend more than 20 minutes in a taxi loaded to 100% capacity, you risk being infected with any contagious disease, Dr Angelique Coetzee, president of the SA Medical Association (Sama), told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that taxis would be permitted to increase their capacity to 100% while undertaking local trips.

Long-distance taxis, however, would be allowed to load only to 70% of capacity.

After recent evidence indicating the airborne spread of the virus, Coetzee said the onus was on the taxi industry to open all windows while transporting commuters.

Coetzee said “all literature” showed that contact time should not be more than 20 minutes in proximity to others to avoid being infected with Covid-19.

“If I am a commuter in a taxi for less than 20 minutes with all the windows open, I am less likely to get infected.