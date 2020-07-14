Model agency owner accused of child rape gets bail despite protest

Model agency owner and alleged child rapist Nicholas Maré was granted R10,000 bail in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday, but was placed under house arrest.

The court accepted a prosecution report giving reasons why Maré, of Tarito Model Management in the Cape Town city centre, should not be released on bail. These included reports of previous arrests for sexual deviancy.

Defence attorney William Booth put up an extensive fight over the admissibility of the document, which he referred to as "a letter".

Magistrate Ronelle Olivier accepted the document as admissible.

In her reasons for granting bail she said as a mother, a woman and a community member, her knee-jerk reaction would have been to deny bail.

"South Africa suffers a crippling scourge of gender-based violence. The general misconception by the public when people are arrested and charged with cases like this is that they should not be granted bail. Unfortunately, the law does not allow for such a simplistic interpretation," she said.