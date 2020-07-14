Mpumalanga man accused of burning girlfriend alive wants to apply for bail

The 35-year-old man who allegedly tried to burn his girlfriend alive in Emalahleni (Witbank), Mpumalanga, is hoping to get out of jail pending his trial.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday said the suspect, Kholofelo Nonyane, wanted to apply for bail. This follows a brief appearance in the Witbank magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

“The matter was postponed to July 20 for bail application,” said NPA spokesperson Monica Nysuwa.

Nonyane was arrested on Sunday after almost seven months on the run. Police said he was tracked down near Shatale in Bushbuckridge.

On his alleged crime, police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said: “He [allegedly] poured paraffin on [his 19-year-old girlfriend] while she was asleep. When she woke up to the smell of paraffin, the suspect set her alight and locked her in their rented room.

“The victim screamed out of anguish, begging for the suspect to open the door, which he did but ran away immediately after.

"Fellow tenants heard the victim screaming and saw that she was badly burnt. They called the police and medical personnel. When they arrived, the medical personnel took the victim to hospital, while police opened a case of attempted murder.”

The woman survived.