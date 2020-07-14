South Africa

Mpumalanga man accused of burning girlfriend alive wants to apply for bail

14 July 2020 - 18:21 By Naledi Shange
Kholofelo Nonyane, 35, was arrested after his girlfriend was set alight. File photo.
Kholofelo Nonyane, 35, was arrested after his girlfriend was set alight. File photo.
Image: 123rf.com/thawornnurak

The 35-year-old man who allegedly tried to burn his girlfriend alive in Emalahleni (Witbank), Mpumalanga, is hoping to get out of jail pending his trial.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday said the suspect, Kholofelo Nonyane, wanted to apply for bail. This follows a brief appearance in the Witbank magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

“The matter was postponed to July 20 for bail application,” said NPA spokesperson Monica Nysuwa.

Nonyane was arrested on Sunday after almost seven months on the run. Police said he was tracked down near Shatale in Bushbuckridge.

On his alleged crime, police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said: “He [allegedly] poured paraffin on [his 19-year-old girlfriend] while she was asleep. When she woke up to the smell of paraffin, the suspect set her alight and locked her in their rented room.

“The victim screamed out of anguish, begging for the suspect to open the door, which he did but ran away immediately after.

"Fellow tenants heard the victim screaming and saw that she was badly burnt. They called the police and medical personnel. When they arrived, the medical personnel took the victim to hospital, while police opened a case of attempted murder.”

The woman survived.

READ MORE:

Witbank man to appear in court for allegedly setting sleeping girlfriend alight

A man from Witbank in Mpumalanga who allegedly tried to burn his girlfriend alive is set to appear in court on Tuesday, said Mpumalanga police.
News
12 hours ago

Josina Machel keeping up fight against her abuser for GBV 'victims' sake'

When her boyfriend took her to hospital after allegedly punching her so hard in the face that he destroyed an eye, Josina Machel summoned the courage ...
News
2 days ago

Model agency owner accused of child rape gets bail despite protest

Model agency owner and alleged child rapist Nicholas Maré was granted R10,000 bail in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday, but was placed ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  3. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  4. New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban South Africa
  5. Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X