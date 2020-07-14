South Africa

Potchefstroom coldest place in SA on Tuesday

14 July 2020 - 10:25 By Iavan Pijoos
Ground level snow at Matroosberg in Ceres, Western Cape.
Ground level snow at Matroosberg in Ceres, Western Cape.
Image: Didi Matroosberg

Potchefstroom in the North West province was the coldest place in the country on Tuesday morning, the SA Weather Service said.

Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said the temperature in Potchefstroom was -4.3ºC.

Temperatures in Bethlehem, Welkom and Mafikeng dropped to -2ºC.

In Gauteng, the coldest place was Vereeniging with a low of 0.5ºC.

Light snowfalls were expected over the mountain areas in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape on Tuesday.

The SA weather service said severe frost is forecast in the Free State, northern Eastern Cape, eastern and southern Northern Cape, North West, southern and central Gauteng and the highveld of Mpumalanga on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

There is also a 60% probability of rainfall in the Western Cape.

Chiloane said high seas to very high seas with wave heights between 6m and 10m can be expected between Lambert’s Bay and Durban.

The weather service has issued advisories of a storm surge expected along the coast between Mossel Bay and Cape St Francis.

“High to very high seas will continue along the coast of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, today spreading to the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal this afternoon.

“Gale-force winds (65-75km/h) are expected along the coast between Mossel Bay and Coffee Bay today,” it said.

Johannesburg's temperatures were forecast between 1°C and 11°C for Tuesday, according to the weather service.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Snow blankets Matroosberg, Cape metro dams now over 70% full

Snowfalls were experienced in some parts of the country early on Tuesday as temperatures continue to drop, the SA Weather Service said.
News
3 hours ago

Container ship 'stuck at anchor' in stormy seas off Cape Town

Cape Town port authorities are closely monitoring the 263m container vessel JPO Libra, which was stuck in Table Bay amidst stormy sea conditions on ...
News
21 hours ago

11 tips to help you stay safe when driving in bad weather

Thunder and lightning can be very, very frightening - especially out on our roads. Stay safe behind the wheel with this storm-savvy advice.
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  3. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  4. New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban South Africa
  5. Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X