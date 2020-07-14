South Africa

Two KwaZulu-Natal teachers die in car crash

14 July 2020 - 11:28 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Two teachers from the Kuhlekonke High School died in a tragic car accident at Kwa Gezubuso in the Umgungundlovu district.
Image: 123RF/Bunyarit Suwansantawee

Two teachers were killed in car crash near Pietermaritzburg on Monday night.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the teachers, from the Kuhlekonke High School, died in a tragic car accident at Kwa Gezubuso in the Umgungundlovu district.

“As a department we want to send our deepest condolences to the families of our departed educators. Just yesterday we reported of an educator from the same district, who also passed away. These are difficult times indeed and we ask God to give strength to all the affected and grieving families,” he said.

