WATCH| From 'sbwl hot wings' to 'lockdown cravings'- five times Chicken Licken ads did the most for SA
South Africans are stanning Chicken Licken for their latest advert which features writer and actor Tyson Ngubeni, Kenyan personality Elsa Majimbo and producer Max Hurrell's hit song “When people zol”.
The ad, titled Soulful Nation, is reminiscent of recent events that made us all laugh during the lockdown, including President Cyril Ramaphosa's mask flop.
It takes a #SoulfulNation to make it through these tough times. That’s why for our new ad, we are honouring the ordinary people who have kept us entertained and our spirits up during #LockdownSA. pic.twitter.com/PQ96DDaipq— Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) July 13, 2020
Here are four other Chicken Licken adverts we loved this year:
Sharing is caring
The advert depicts a scene inside a taxi where the driver is threatening to return to the taxi rank, not because his money is short, but because a passenger refuses to share their hot wings.
What level cravings would make you share your #Hotwings? pic.twitter.com/BWNRWMFjRH— Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) May 5, 2020
Everyone is talking about it
The advert shows a man who is scrolling through different TV channels which all, coincidentally, seem to play adverts about affordable meals from Chicken Licken.
*Drum 🍗 roll please*.— Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) January 28, 2020
Our new #EasyBucks ad is out! Watch it to see what everyone’s talking about… pic.twitter.com/yeFBd8LZUg
Chicken Licken billboard in Kentucky, USA
Perceived to be throwing shade at rivals KFC, Chicken Licken puts up a billboard in Kentucky in the US, which has community members in disbelief at the cheap prices for a meal. The catch, however, is they would have to travel all the way to Mzansi to get it.
We could all use a laugh while social distancing, so check out who else is talking about our #EasyBucks meals 😉 pic.twitter.com/rynBSMrIaw— Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) March 25, 2020
Why aren't wings an essential service?
Actor Rapulana Seiphemo re-enacted a scene from soapie Generations: The Legacy where he was confronting his wife, Karabo Mogale, played by Connie Ferguson, about an affair. But in the advert, Seiphemo is struggling to contain his hot wings craving and asks why they are not an essential service during the lockdown.
When it’s #Day7OfLockdown and you can't stop thinking about a chicken that pops #StaySafeSA pic.twitter.com/32DKstJNly— Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) April 2, 2020