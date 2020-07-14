South Africa

WATCH| From 'sbwl hot wings' to 'lockdown cravings'- five times Chicken Licken ads did the most for SA

14 July 2020
A screenshot from Chicken Licken’s commercial for their Big John burger featuring the adventure of John Mjohnana portraying his journey to Holland from 1650-1651.
Image: YouTube/Chicken Licken SA

South Africans are stanning Chicken Licken for their latest advert which features writer and actor Tyson Ngubeni, Kenyan personality Elsa Majimbo and producer Max Hurrell's hit song “When people zol”.

The ad, titled Soulful Nation, is reminiscent of recent events that made us all laugh during the lockdown, including President Cyril Ramaphosa's mask flop.

Here are four other Chicken Licken adverts we loved this year:

Sharing is caring

The advert depicts a scene inside a taxi where the driver is threatening to return to the taxi rank, not because his money is short, but because a passenger refuses to share their hot wings.

Everyone is talking about it

The advert shows a man who is scrolling through different TV channels which all, coincidentally, seem to play adverts about affordable meals from Chicken Licken.

Chicken Licken billboard in Kentucky, USA

Perceived to be throwing shade at rivals KFC, Chicken Licken puts up a billboard in Kentucky in the US, which has community members in disbelief at the cheap prices for a meal. The catch, however, is they would have to travel all the way to Mzansi to get it.

Why aren't wings an essential service?

Actor Rapulana Seiphemo re-enacted a scene from soapie Generations: The Legacy where he was confronting his wife, Karabo Mogale, played by Connie Ferguson, about an affair. But in the advert, Seiphemo is struggling to contain his hot wings craving and asks why they are not an essential service during the lockdown.

