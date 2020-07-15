Corruption case opened against top officials at Public Service Commission

Schreiber said he decided to open a case against them after the report was leaked to him.

“The concerning thing is this report was tabled a week ago already — the DA has obtained it thanks to a brave whistle blower — but as far as we understand, the president has taken absolutely no action in this case,” he said.

Mogwe was contacted by TimesLIVE but referred all questions to the PSC media office.

Mamphiswana told TimesLIVE that he did not have any comment and he was studying the report.

He added that he had not received any communication from the PSC about a disciplinary hearing against him or whether any criminal charges would be laid by the institution.

PSC chairperson Richard Sizani said the commission received the report last Wednesday and it still needed to be processed and evaluated by their legal team.

“We also get advice about the processes to follow. This is what has been happening. There is no use going public with a report you have not read and considered. I cannot help leaks,” he said.

“Once all these are done, we will transparently follow all the processes required by law, including a disciplinary case. We ask for space to process the report after proper legal advice. Then we can explain why we do this and not that.

“There is no regulation that says an investigation report has to be confidential. With respect, whoever said that report should be confidential, I’m not sure what their rational was behind that.”