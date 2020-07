Court orders Cape Town to rebuild home demolished during lockdown

"Whilst the city claims that this property is on an environmentally protected sand dune, there is no suggestion that the other structures were similarly causing harm. I find this inconceivable given that the structures are in very close proximity, as per the case of informal settlement. No similar action was taken by the city was taken in terms of those structures, nor are any averments made by the [city] to that effect.”

Salie-Hlophe found that the demolition of Phillips’ home amounted to “an eviction” and ordered the city to rebuild it within 48 hours. She said it should not be difficult because officials took pictures of the home before it was demolished.

“The city, ably aided by an army of law-enforcement officers, saw and observed the structure in question upon unlawfully charging upon its demolition. In other words, they are fully au fait as to what it looked like and the position it ought to be restored.”

'A victory to the community'

Hangberg community activist Lee Smith welcomed the judgment.

“We have been called many ugly things as a community by the city. We have been called hooligans, we have been called lawless - among many other things,” said Smith.

“The judgment is a victory to the community, but it is a sad situation that communities have to go to this length for the city to deal with us in a dignified manner. This proves what we have been saying for years.”

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato said he was disappointed with the judgment, and the city was "considering its options".

"The rebuilding of this illegally erected structure halts the planned development of the site for a recreational facility that would have included a five-a-side soccer pitch for use by the local community and youth in the area," he said.

"Despite the city offering two alternative sites for the structure to be built, and making it clear that notice had been given at the time not to erect the illegal structure, the judge still ruled in favour of the occupant of the illegally erected structure.

"This ruling was made despite the judge challenging the applicants yesterday on why they did not accept the alternatives offered."