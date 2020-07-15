COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Will Angie Motshekga heed call to close schools amid rapid rise of Covid-19 infections?
July 15 2020 - 08:49
'This is bullsh**t, you don't get to decide for free people in a free country': Gareth Cliff to Ramaphosa
Radio personality Gareth Cliff has again taken aim at president Cyril Ramaphosa, calling his Sunday address “bullish**”.
On his CliffCentral show this week, the controversial radio host said Ramaphosa had no right to decided what people, who live in a free country, could do or where they could go.
“He goes on TV this president, willy-nilly and makes rules,” said Gareth.
“He sits with his national coronavirus command council and they go, 'ah, I think we need to ban alcohol', and they decide among themselves and that's it and your right to do what you want is gone.”
July 15 2020 - 07:24
Wearing masks, fines imposed and how it affects you
The government is considering taking action against store managers, public transport drivers and other compliance officers who fail to enforce the wearing of face masks.
On Monday, justice minister Ronald Lamola said the government has been reluctant to criminalise those who have not been compliant with the regulations on the wearing of face masks and has been left with no choice but to hold lawbreakers accountable.
July 15 2020 - 07:23
Lockdown got you down? How to access public mental health services
If you have reached the point where you know you need help, but you cannot access private health care and aren’t sure where to turn next, this may be the help you need.
The first question to ask yourself is what you need. Are you in a state of intense emotional distress and need to speak to someone right now? Has a doctor or loved one suggested you see a counsellor or therapist? Do you feel ready, or able, to start meeting a counsellor or therapist?
Therapy works best in the context of a relationship, such as when you meet the same therapist over a period. But there are times when this is not possible.
July 15 2020 - 07:22
Pressure mounts as another teacher union calls on Motshekga to close schools
Pressure is mounting on basic education minister Angie Motshekga to close schools.
Another teacher union, the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa), on Tuesday night added its voice to those of Sadtu and Educators Union of SA (Eus) in calling for schools to be closed as Covid-19 cases spike.
Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel said in a statement that its National Standing Committee (NSC) met on Tuesday before a scheduled meeting between unions and the ministry on Wednesday, and it was decided by the union that schools should no longer keep their gates open.