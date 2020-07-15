COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Will Angie Motshekga heed call to close schools amid rapid rise of Covid-19 infections?

July 15 2020 - 08:49

'This is bullsh**t, you don't get to decide for free people in a free country': Gareth Cliff to Ramaphosa

Radio personality Gareth Cliff has again taken aim at president Cyril Ramaphosa, calling his Sunday address “bullish**”.

On his CliffCentral show this week, the controversial radio host said Ramaphosa had no right to decided what people, who live in a free country, could do or where they could go.

“He goes on TV this president, willy-nilly and makes rules,” said Gareth.

“He sits with his national coronavirus command council and they go, 'ah, I think we need to ban alcohol', and they decide among themselves and that's it and your right to do what you want is gone.”