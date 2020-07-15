Gauteng hospitals treating 5,576 people for Covid-19
The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng has reached 5,576 the provincial government said on Wednesday.
This is an increase of 952 people being treated in private and public facilities since Monday.
Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the cumulative number of infections was now 107,070 in the province - an increase of 8,639 since Monday.
Kekana said the province had recorded 40,144 recoveries and 726 deaths.
She said 45,429 people had been traced after coming into contact with people who had tested positive for the virus.
Most of these people have since been cleared: “27,755 people have completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated.”
Johannesburg remains the metro most heavily impacted by the virus, with 48,314 cases, 278 deaths and 23,075 recoveries.
Ekurhuleni follows with 23,767 cases, 184 deaths and 9,708 recoveries.
Tshwane has 18,269 cases, 118 deaths and 4,346 recoveries.
The provincial breakdown per district shows that Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen account for 10,739 cases, followed by the inner city with 9,200 cases.
A total of 3,760 cases remain unallocated.
"Allocating Gauteng cases to respective districts is ongoing. After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), we are able to make corrections where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district," added Kekana.