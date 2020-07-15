Gauteng hospitals treating 5,576 people for Covid-19

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng has reached 5,576 the provincial government said on Wednesday.

This is an increase of 952 people being treated in private and public facilities since Monday.

Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the cumulative number of infections was now 107,070 in the province - an increase of 8,639 since Monday.

Kekana said the province had recorded 40,144 recoveries and 726 deaths.