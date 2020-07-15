Kathrada Foundation asks SA for 67 Mandela Day action points 'to fix our democracy'

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is calling on South Africans to share their thoughts on actions that need to be taken to “fix our democracy” in relation to state reform, in honour of Nelson Mandela.

“Organisations, businesses, workers, state employees, youth and all individuals are encouraged to fill in a short online form, where we’re asking for views on what actions are needed to fix our democracy,” said the foundation’s executive director, Neeshan Bolton.

The process will allow for public submissions up until midday on July 16, followed by a collation process, categorising and condensing the content into 67 action points.