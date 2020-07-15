Lockdown got you down? How to access public mental health services

If you have reached the point where you know you need help, but you cannot access private health care and aren’t sure where to turn next, this may be the help you need.

The first question to ask yourself is what you need. Are you in a state of intense emotional distress and need to speak to someone right now? Has a doctor or loved one suggested you see a counsellor or therapist? Do you feel ready, or able, to start meeting a counsellor or therapist?

Therapy works best in the context of a relationship, such as when you meet the same therapist over a period. But there are times when this is not possible.

For example, you might feel too ashamed to start seeing or be regularly seen by another person. Or perhaps you need to speak to someone this second. Maybe you have something you feel is too risky to share in person.

A phone call away

If this sounds like you, then a good first step would be to reach for the phone to call one of the many valuable crisis lines, helplines and suicide hotlines. These lines are enormously helpful and many offer free 24/7 services that are entirely confidential.

Trained counsellors answer the calls, and while they listen and may advise you, they will accept what you say without judgement and will not tell you what to do. Many also have access to a range of referral resources and so they can connect you to other services if necessary.

Make the call - you have nothing to lose.

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is an excellent choice. You can find their numbers listed here.

Other quality services are also available. Click here for a list of suicide lines and hotlines.

I’m ready to see someone. Now what?

Telephone, text and e-mail support are all valuable and even lifesaving. However, there are advantages to meeting with and potentially starting an ongoing journey with a mental health professional. Regular meetings with the same professional offer both of you a chance to get to know each other and make it easier for the professional to assess and help you.

Thanks to SA’s community service programme it is now far easier to access medical doctors and psychologists than before, especially around cities. However, to maximise your chances, it is essential to understand how the public health system works and follow the procedures carefully.

The SA health system prioritises community-based care.

Unless you face an emergency, your health-care journey starts with a visit to the community clinic nearest your home. Hospitals do not offer superior care to our clinics. Instead, they aim to address more specific problems and then refer to community clinics.

Most people in need of counselling, or other mental health services, are not facing an emergency. They are ordinary people (like you and me) having a difficult time.

Life throws up challenges. Some we manage on our own, others with help from loved ones (if we are lucky). Some problems require expert hands, either because special skills are needed or because they can overburden our relationships.

How to find clinics and services

HealthSites is a list of all health facilities in SA. The website can be overwhelming, but it is comprehensive.

TherapyRoute is a user-friendly option that automatically displays nearby mental health services like community clinics, hospitals, NGOs and private facilities.

What if the phone rings and rings or the number is incorrect?