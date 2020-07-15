‘Mommy please pray for me,’ son’s last words to mom before dying in horror crash

“Mommy I have to work because I have to look after my kids and help you. Mommy, it’s going to be okay, but please pray for me.”

These were the last words from Nkosixolile Ngwenya to his mother Thembelihle before he died in a horror crash on July 10.

A bakkie and the car Nkosixolile and his four co-workers were travelling in collided head-on on the R512 near Lanseria Airport. ER24 paramedics said all five occupants in the car, including Nkosixolile, were declared dead on the scene. A patient from the bakkie sustained serious injuries.

Thembelihle did not learn of her son's death until a day later.

The last time Thembelihle saw her 20-year-old son alive was on June 22. He had moved to Tembisa from Zimbabwe before President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented a nationwide lockdown. The move to SA was to provide for his partner and his two children – a two-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy.

Nkosixolile managed to find a job as a builder two weeks before he died.

“He sent me a voice note last week Monday [July 6] saying he found a job. But he didn’t feel comfortable with the job because he wakes up early in the morning and finishes at night.

“I told him to leave the work, but he told me that he needed the job to look after his kids and partner and also to care for me. He asked me to please keep him in my prayers,” Thembelihle told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

On the day of the accident, Nkosi, as he was known, and his colleagues were on their way to work.

“My cousin’s son was also with them, but they dropped him off somewhere else. The man that they were supposed to work for [later] phoned my cousin’s son to ask where Nkosi and the others were because they didn’t show up at work. He told them that he didn’t know because he was not with them anymore,” Thembelihle said.