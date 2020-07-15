Stage 2 load-shedding to resume: Eskom

Eskom is implementing stage 2 load-shedding from 2pm, effective until 10pm today.

This is because of "a shortage of capacity" as generation units tripped and electricity usage has climbed during the current cold spell in various parts of the country.

It comes after the power utility said on Tuesday it was able to downgrade loadshedding from stage 2 to stage 1 from 9am on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, however, Eskom said: "Demand has significantly increased due to the cold weather. Demand is currently 2,000MW higher than yesterday, and it is forecast that evening peak demand will be much higher than yesterday and the highest so far this year.

"This is putting severe strain on the system, forcing Eskom to burn large amounts of diesel in order to [limit] loadshedding. This is rapidly depleting our diesel stocks, jeopardising the ability to utilise these resources for the remainder of the week.

"This afternoon a generation unit each at the Medupi and Kusile power stations tripped, contributing to the constrained capacity. This adds to the two delayed generation units at the Tutuka power stationand one at Kendal."

Eskom said its teams are working hard to return to service additional generation units.

"While we appreciate it is cold, we urge the public to assist by switching off heating appliances, geysers and other appliances in order to alleviate the pressure on the system."