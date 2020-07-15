'Teachers' fears limit learning': Pupils share views on school during Covid-19

TimesLIVE spoke to pupils in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, to ascertain their position about school and their views on the risks of contracting the coronavirus.

A grade 11 pupil aged 16 said she felt safer going to school.

"When you are at home, you don't know what your temperature is and you roam around the streets, so it is better in that way to be at school. It's not really necessary for schools to close, and we lose out on school work then," she said.

She reported low attendance at her school.

"To tell the truth, teachers are also scared. We are taught but it's not the whole day. Some teachers don't even come to teach, I think they are scared. There was a day when only one teacher came to teach," she said.

Phumzile Baloyi, a grade 12 pupil, said her school had closed twice for decontamination after confirmed Covid-19 cases. However, she said she felt safer at school than at home because of the enforced hygiene protocols.

"When I am home I don't wash my hands that often but at school they sanitise our hands and make sure we have masks. When I am home I get bored and go out without a mask and I don't know if those I meet might have the virus," she said.

The 19-year-old said some pupils' homes were not conducive to social distancing.

"Our home conditions make it impossible for us to be safe from the virus."

Another grade 12 pupil, who asked not be named, preferred schools to be closed and for pupils to be given electronic tablets to enable learning from home.

The 21-year-old said sometimes they spend the whole day at school and attend class for one subject only.