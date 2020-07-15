South Africa

Tobacco ban has led to blossoming of illicit trade: Fita's court appeal

15 July 2020 - 12:39 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association has argued in its application for leave to appeal that the shutting down of an entire industry is not rationally justifiable nor necessary.
Image: 123rf.com/marcbruxelle

There is no evidence that the ban on the sale of tobacco products alleviates the burden on the health-care system.

This is an argument put forward by the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) in its application for leave to appeal against a Pretoria high court ruling that dismissed its challenge against the ban on the sale of cigarettes.

In a virtual hearing on Wednesday, Arnold Subel SC appeared on behalf of Fita and argued that the case was of national importance. This, he said, was one of the grounds for an appeal.

“Even on the [co-operative governance & traditional affairs] minister's [Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma] own approach, it has not been demonstrated that the ban has any impact on the health-care system. It needs to be demonstrated that the long-term effects of banning smoking are going to alleviate the burden on the health-care system,” Subel argued.

