South Africa

Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19: report

15 July 2020 - 20:40 By TimesLIVE
Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19, he family have confirmed.
Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19, he family have confirmed.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19 the day she passed away.

The Mandela family confirmed this in an interview with the SABC on Wednesday evening, adding that she would be buried on Friday morning.

Zondwa Mandela, son of the former South African ambassador to Denmark, said she had tested positive for Covid-19 but it remained unclear if this was the cause of her death. The family are awaiting further autopsy results.

Zindzi passed away in the early hours of the morning in a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 59 on Monday.

She was the youngest daughter of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela. She was raised in Soweto and educated in SA and Swaziland.

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that Mandla Mandela had penned a moving farewell to Zindzi.

“Death has snatched another member of our family too soon and left a gaping chasm of pain in the wake of her passing,” the Mvezo chief and ANC MP shared on Instagram.

“We shall always treasure fond memories of her as a feisty, fearless and proud freedom fighter in her own right.”

READ MORE:

Playing piano, road trips in her purple Beetle: Mandla bids farewell to Zindzi Mandela

Mandla Mandela has penned a fond farewell to Zindziswa "Zindzi" Mandela, who died at the age of 59 on Monday, revealing personal anecdotes of his ...
News
1 day ago

Remembering Zindzi Mandela: five of her 'fearless' moments

Fans, friends and family of Zindzi Mandela are in deep mourning  following her death on Monday at the age of 59.
News
1 day ago

'Tell me, how do we move forward as a family?' - Ndileka Mandela on Zindzi's death

In a heartfelt tribute to her aunt, the late Zindziswa “Zindzi” Mandela, Ndileka Mandela said she was struggling to come to terms with her death.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  2. Winner of R153m PowerBall jackpot comes forward to claim his catch South Africa
  3. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  4. New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban South Africa
  5. Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X