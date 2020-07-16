Cape Town land invaders rip out play equipment and build homes

Cape Town authorities have hit out at the people behind two land invasions at parks.

Community members in Wallacedene looked on as invaders destroyed playgrounds to make space for homes, mayoral committee member for community services Zahid Badroodien said on Thursday.

The city released an aerial photograph of one of the invasions, which happened at 10am on Wednesday in Matobyele Street.

“Officials from the recreation and parks department immediately went out to the site and saw a number of people at work, some already erecting poles in preparation for erecting more than 30 informal housing structures,” said Badroodien, adding that a park in Gumede Street was also invaded.