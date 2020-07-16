South Africa

Child's decomposed body found in bush, believed to be that of kidnapped 2-year-old

16 July 2020 - 07:10 By Naledi Shange
Limpopo police have found human remains, believed to be those of a two-year-old child reported missing in February 2020.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police have found human remains, believed to be those of a two-year-old child reported missing in February 2020.

The body was discovered by community members on Tuesday in bushes in Xawela.

“The police were called and on arrival, they also found the toddler’s clothes next to the remains. Preliminary investigations revealed that the remains are believed to that of the kidnapped toddler,” said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

An inquest has been opened.

The child was allegedly snatched from her mothers’ arms when she was 19 months old.

The alleged kidnapper, Moses Rameu, was later arrested.

He was known to the child's mother, having  met her through social media, said Mojapelo.

“He had disappeared into the bushes with the child but was arrested within three weeks. He later died in police cells without divulging details regarding the whereabouts of the child,” Mojapelo said.

The discovery of the child's body comes amid calls for harsher sentences to be imposed on perpetrators of gender-based violence.

The toddler joins a growing list of women and children who have died, allegedly at the hands of men, in recent months.

