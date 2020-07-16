Covid-19, economy and new technology behind looming job losses at Primedia

Primedia, the broadcasting home of media platforms 947, 702, KFM, CapeTalk and EWN, has announced plans to retrench staff.

Employees were informed of the intention to proceed with consultations in accordance with section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, citing the economic situation in the country, coupled with a rapid change of technology and Covid-19 as the reasons.

Phumzile Langeni, interim CEO of Primedia Group, said the decision followed an extensive strategic review process which scrutinised every facet of the business.

“The expected impact on our people is a watershed moment for us, as an organisation that recognises their importance in all we do and what we represent. This is a sustainability strategy we had hoped not to have to deploy.

“We are committed to managing this process with sensitivity and consideration to all affected employees while following the process set out in law,” Langeni said.

Important consideration had been applied to a number of initiatives to reduce the impact of job losses across the group, she added.