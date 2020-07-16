Covid-19 positive pregnant woman loses baby

Marzanne Lennox and her husband Thomas were going to name their miracle baby Jensen. Plans for the baby shower were under way and everyone in the family was excited to meet baby Jensen.

This week, they were heartbroken by news of the baby’s death. Lennox, 29, has been in ICU after testing positive for Covid-19.

Two weeks ago the fashion designer started feeling nauseous and had a blocked nose. She thought nothing of it because she was 30 weeks pregnant. Initially Lennox only had a blocked nose and a sore throat, she was given antibiotics by a doctor in Midrand where she lives with her husband.

Her father, Skip Scheepers, who lives in Kilner Park in Pretoria, felt it was best for her to stay with him and his wife Ina, where she could recover.

Ina described her daughter as a strong woman who was never sick as a child.