‘Don’t be afraid, it will be OK': girl, 12, whose family beat Covid-19

“It is important not to lose hope. Stay strong and don’t be afraid. You are stronger than you think.”

This was the message from 12-year-old Xyla Lottering from Cape Town to other children and to patients fighting Covid-19. As the country continues to battle the surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths, Xyla said it was “OK” to get emotional when you contracted the virus, but “you need to pick yourself up”.

“Children are stronger than others. We need to look at how we can help our parents and elderly in our homes who have also contracted the virus,” Xyla told TimesLIVE on Thursday morning.

Xyla, her parents Lloyd and Nicole, and her two younger sisters Rosanna and Sura all tested positive for Covid-19 on July 1.

Nicole also suffers from chronic high blood pressure.

“I was mostly worried for my wife, because I knew the children and I would be OK. I panicked a little bit and the anxiety ... but once you have that under control, everything will be fine,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd works as a photographer and has his own courier company.

The family suspected that they contracted the virus while spending the duration of the lockdown in Middelburg, in the Eastern Cape.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would enter a nationwide lockdown effective from March 27, the Lotterings packed their bags and left Cape Town to spend the then 21-day lockdown with family.

“We packed for 21 days not knowing that it would be extended. At the time the cases in the Western Cape were rising and we felt that it would be safer in Middelburg.

“It is a small town and in that first month there were no cases, so we really enjoyed spending time with our family. With all the extensions and levels on who can return to work, we still had to wait. Three months later and we were still there,” Nicole, who works in the beauty industry, told TimesLIVE.

On June 1, a number of new directives which allowed for increased travelling under level 3 lockdown were published. Ramaphosa announced that movement between provinces was still prohibited, with a few exceptions. The exceptions were if you were carrying out work responsibilities or performing any services permitted under Level 3.