South Africa

Former Ipid boss Robert McBride to head State Security Agency foreign branch

16 July 2020 - 16:44 By Naledi Shange
Former Ipid head Robert McBride has been appointed head of the State Security Agency's foreign branch.
Former Ipid head Robert McBride has been appointed head of the State Security Agency's foreign branch.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Alet Pretorius

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new head of the State Security Agency foreign branch — former Independent Police Investigative Directorate boss Robert McBride.

The agency announced the appointment on Thursday, with security minister Ayanda Dlodlo welcoming the move.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the appointment of Mr Robert McBride as the director for the foreign branch of the State Security Agency,” it said in a statement.

“The president approved the appointment in terms of section 8(1) of the Intelligence Services Act, 65 of 2002. Mr McBride has been appointed for three years from July 1 2020 to June 30 2023.”

Robert McBride: Soldier of misfortune

The bomber who once embodied white South Africa's greatest fears, has just been condemned, for different reasons, by the new rulers. But he's still ...
News
1 year ago

Dlodlo expressed confidence in his appointment, noting his wealth of experience which ranged from the metro police to heading the police watchdog unit.

“The work to implement the recommendations of the high level panel on the State Security Agency is proceeding steadily and this appointment is one of the critical steps towards the journey to rebuild the agency,” said Dlodlo.

McBride, who served as the chief of the metropolitan police for Ekurhuleni and later executive director of Ipid, is no stranger to controversy.

His 2014 appointment to head Ipid by police minister Nathi Mthethwa was met with some resistance as McBride was known to have been part of the 1986 Umkhonto we Sizwe group that bombed the Magoos restaurant in Durban where three people were killed and 69 injured.

'I cannot apologise for fighting against apartheid': Robert McBride defends Durban bombing

Robert McBride is not proud of causing deaths and injury in a Durban restaurant bombing in 1986
News
7 months ago

McBride made headlines in 2017 when a teenager accused him of assault and he ended up behind bars.

He later said he had “admonished” the teen as he was concerned about her “rebellious” behaviour and academic performance.

In an interview with Sunday Times, the girl claimed McBride had throttled her, punched her in the face and threatened to kill her.  

In February 2018, McBride appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on charges of child abuse and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

McBride off the hook on abuse rap

The State has provisionally withdrawn its case against Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride for allegedly ...
News
2 years ago

The case was eventually withdrawn.

In  January 16, police minister Bheki Cele informed McBride that due to his term as Ipid's head coming to an end, he would not be renewing or extending his contract.

MORE

Bheki Cele a step closer to appointing Ipid boss, despite objections to 'flawed process'

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is set to get a new boss in Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng.
Politics
1 day ago

308 cases finalised in a day: whistle-blower accuses Ipid of covering up police brutality

Leaked memos, reports, correspondence, a signed affidavit and a statement to the state capture inquiry contained whistleblower allegations that ...
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Winner of R153m PowerBall jackpot comes forward to claim his catch South Africa
  2. Pressure mounts as another teacher union calls on Motshekga to close schools South Africa
  3. Potchefstroom coldest place in SA on Tuesday South Africa
  4. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  5. Playing piano, road trips in her purple Beetle: Mandla bids farewell to Zindzi ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X