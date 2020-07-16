'I trust the science': Wits professors on the line in Covid-19 vaccine trial

He said if the country was to make informed decisions at an early stage about whether these vaccines are going to benefit people in South Africa, “it’s critical that we undertake the clinical evaluation during the start of the entire programme, rather than at the latter stage.”

“Waiting for results to come in from other studies would just lead to a lag in terms of the timing when vaccines would be introduced in South Africa as well as other low- and middle-income countries.”

Some in the health-care fraternity are represented by the Progressive Health Forum (PHF), a national advocacy network of health professionals, activists and experts. Dr Aslam KA Dasoo, convener of the PHF and a trial volunteer, says that this vaccine trial is part of a multi-centre global effort to meet the greatest threat to humanity in living memory.

“Knowing that a vaccine is the best possible means of mitigating the global impact of the pandemic makes it a great privilege for me to participate in this study. For those who have expressed anxiety at the trial being conducted here, my enrolment, together with other doctors and medical scientists, should provide comfort that the trial is safe.

“More importantly, it is a signal that South Africa is not only at the forefront of this scientific effort, but also makes it more likely that the people of our continent will benefit from a future vaccine,” said Dasoo.