IPHC shooting case halted by coronavirus at Westonaria court

Five people were killed when armed gunmen stormed the church premises in Zuurbekom, west of Johannesburg on Saturday.

The shooting apparently stemmed from an ongoing leadership feud between sons of the late church leader, Glayton Modise, who died in 2016.

In the running to be Modise’s successor are his sons Tshepiso and Leonard Modise. A third man, Michael Sandlana, believed to be the late bishop’s son born out of wedlock, is also in the running.

The succession feud has reportedly resulted in the church being split into three, with congregants divided over who to follow.

Saturday's attack resulted in a bloodbath which ended with four burnt bodies.

Police had said “four men were found shot and burnt to death in a car while a fifth man — a security guard — was also fatally shot in his car while he was apparently attending to this complaint.”

Women and children were among those who were allegedly held captive by the gunmen. By the time calm was restored, 41 people — among them a police officer, soldier and lawyer — had been arrested by police on scene. Two other suspects who were injured remain in hospital under police guard.