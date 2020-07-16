'Passionate about safety': Community safety chairperson stabbed to death at home

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on community safety in Gauteng, Mapiti Matsena, was stabbed to death at his Pretoria home on Wednesday night.

This was confirmed by the speaker of the Gauteng provincial legislature, Ntombi Mekgwe, who said he succumbed to stab wounds after a home invasion attack.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo confirmed his death but could not provide more details at the time of publication.

Matsena, aged 54, was also a member of the provincial legislature (MPL). He was passionate about the safety of residents, according to co-workers.

“We wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family and thank them for sharing him with us, his friends, political party the ANC and the entire community of Gauteng — which he represented in the legislature and served with distinction.

“He served both committees diligently and with great distinction, always demonstrating commitment and dedication in his work as a public representative. Passionate about the safety of the residents of Gauteng, Hon Matsena never missed an opportunity to express his convictions with law enforcement authorities regarding the safety of the people of Gauteng,” said Mekgwe.

She said his passing was a great loss to the province as he ensured full accountability.

“His firm stance against gender-based violence gained him popularity among his peers as he never missed an opportunity to campaign and advocate for the strengthening of the fight against GBV every time he addressed a house sitting,” she said.

Mekgwe has called on law enforcement officials to leave no stone unturned in investigating and apprehending suspects.

“His passing marks a great loss to the province, and we appeal to law enforcement authorities to work with the greatest urgency to bring the murderers to book,” she said.