Scholar transport, buses, e-hailing cabs can also fill up to 100% capacity

It is not just taxis that are now allowed to fill up with passengers — scholar transport, buses, e-hailing cabs, meter taxis, shuttle services and chauffeur-driven vehicles can now also operate at 100% of capacity.

This only applies to trips not regarded as “long-distance”, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday. He defined this as any trip of 200km or more.

Taxis on long-distance journeys can still only operate at 70% of capacity.